Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$5.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.52.

Shares of AAV opened at C$4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$840.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

