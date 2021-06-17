Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAV. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.64.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.29. The company had a trading volume of 982,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$807.00 million and a PE ratio of -44.95. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$4.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.