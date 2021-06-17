Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after buying an additional 157,026 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $117.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

