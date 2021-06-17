Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Trading Up 68.9%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT)’s share price was up 68.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 16,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 7,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures.

