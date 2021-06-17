ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.79. 123,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,066,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts expect that ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.