Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

ADPT stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at $643,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,420 shares of company stock worth $5,096,159. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

