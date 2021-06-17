Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 8.7%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.10. 42,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 963,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

The firm has a market cap of $626.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

