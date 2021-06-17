Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce $3.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

ADMP opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

