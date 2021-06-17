Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

