Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

ACRS opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $937.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

