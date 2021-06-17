Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €34.79 ($40.93). Accor shares last traded at €34.77 ($40.91), with a volume of 598,205 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.29.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

