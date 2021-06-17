Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 8,429 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

