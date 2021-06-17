Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 103,510 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,510 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $230.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $232.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

