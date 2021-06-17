Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NX opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $876.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

