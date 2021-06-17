Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,220 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAYN opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $456.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

