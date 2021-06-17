Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13,903.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,316 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.