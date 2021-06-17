Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Shares of CM opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.