Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 176.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 589,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,797,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 232,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,535,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,500,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

