Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 320,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,171. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

