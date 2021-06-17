ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

