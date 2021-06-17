Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Trading Up 0.3%

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,564 ($20.43) and last traded at GBX 1,548 ($20.22). Approximately 234,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 167,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,544 ($20.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,531.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

