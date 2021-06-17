AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.79. 229,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

