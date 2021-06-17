AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of VLVLY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 27,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

