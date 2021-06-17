Aave Price Hits $300.64 (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $187.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be purchased for about $300.64 or 0.00772175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00061851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.74 or 0.07771458 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,798,300 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

