9,855 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,569. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

