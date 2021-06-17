$95.85 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $95.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.50 million and the highest is $96.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $60.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $393.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $401.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $467.13 million, with estimates ranging from $455.40 million to $472.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on PERI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 358,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,553. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

