94,280 Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

