900 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,364,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.48. 202,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,430. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

