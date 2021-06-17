$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report $9.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XERS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

XERS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,014. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

