8,926 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,308. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

