$76.36 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce sales of $76.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.36 million and the highest is $77.36 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $316.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

