$76.36 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce sales of $76.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.36 million and the highest is $77.36 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $316.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.
NASDAQ ALYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.47.
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
