$74.60 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce $74.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 392.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $318.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $331.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $379.57 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $391.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

