6,988 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,623,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 347,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

