6,840 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $119.01 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25.
UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
