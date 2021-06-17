6,840 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $119.01 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

