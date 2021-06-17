$613.00 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce sales of $613.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $634.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $632.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,024. Griffon has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

