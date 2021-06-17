$60.16 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report $60.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the lowest is $59.01 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $240.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,442 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.99. 34,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.61. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.