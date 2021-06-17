$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.48 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $30.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

