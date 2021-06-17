5,271,066 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,271,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,705,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 74.90. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

