$51.63 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post $51.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.80 million and the lowest is $50.80 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $207.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $214.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.07 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $241.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

