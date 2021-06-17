$490.77 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post $490.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.09 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $440.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.54. 235,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

