$44.90 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report sales of $44.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $12.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $193.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,343 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.74.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

