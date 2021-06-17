$364.50 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report sales of $364.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.80 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $303.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

TITN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 331,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,965. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 in the last 90 days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.