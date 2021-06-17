2,668,200 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,668,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 133,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,946,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

