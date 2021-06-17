25,525 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in 2U by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in 2U by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.