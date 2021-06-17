$244.12 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post sales of $244.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.00 million and the lowest is $242.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

NYSE:U opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock worth $89,544,002.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,763,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

