$242.75 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post sales of $242.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.29 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $920.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

MRCY opened at $66.53 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

