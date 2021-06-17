$232.94 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report $232.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.20 million and the highest is $240.26 million. BankUnited posted sales of $228.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $944.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $974.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $998.39 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. 637,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,318. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

