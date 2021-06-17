2,272 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $182.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

