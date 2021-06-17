21,378 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Domo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 21.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Domo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Domo by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.13. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

