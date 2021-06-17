$2.68 EPS Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $3.10. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 414,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,010. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 641,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

